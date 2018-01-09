Trends for 2018: Employee benefits

John Dean and Cheryl Brennan of Punter Southall Health & Protection shine a light on the dynamics they expect to dominate the employee benefits market in 2018.

Insurers are looking forward to what promises to be a year of considerable change for the UK employee benefits market.

From changing demographics within the workplace to evolving technology, these are the key factors to watch out for this year, according to experts at Punter Southall Health & Protection.

Insurance companies will evolve more into ‘wellbeing companies'

According to John Dean, managing director of Punter Southall and Protection, traditionally insurers have focused on insurance terms - premium rates and policy underwriting - however their focus is shifting.

"They will provide wider support and offer new propositions to customers including data analytics and wellbeing services, not just insurance," he said.

A demographic ‘tipping point' is driving employment benefit change

In 2012, research by the National Council of Compensation Insurance (NCCI) found that the percentage of workers' compensation claims with comorbid diagnosis - such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity - increased from 2.4% to 6.6% between 2000 and 2009.

Cheryl Brennan, director of corporate consulting, has argued this trend will continue.

"For UK employers, the biggest risk is our ageing workforce and the expected increase in comorbidity," she said.

"Comorbidity risks present themselves to employers through higher absence rates, longer absence durations, more complex medical treatment and insurance costs."

Promoting health and wellbeing within the work place will reduce employers' exposure to the risks of comorbidity, she said.

Will the increase in part-time workers lead to insurance benefits not being linked to salaries?

The 40-hour-working week is becoming less of a standardised norm.

According to Reed Job Index, part-time job opportunities have risen to a three-year high.

"This makes it complex for companies to work out the cost of their benefits," said John Dean.

Likely employers will increasingly look to offer flexible benefits such as ‘lump sum' life insurance rather than linking benefits to salaries, he added.

Mobile-enabled ‘in-your-pocket' health services are the future

John Dean also believes that evolving smart phone technology and the emergence of online doctors will revolutionise the way employees access their benefits.

"Advances in technology will enable employees to access benefits anywhere, at any time and on any device," he said.

"We're seeing a big growth in ‘in-your-pocket' GP services and blood-pressure diagnostic services."

As a result, the onus is on insurance suppliers to adapt to provide mobile-enabled services.

Increasing health data is likely to affect the insurance marketplace

The rise in health screenings as well as the emergence of DNA and genetic testing is going to make health information more readily available and this will make us a more knowledgeable society.

People are soon going to be able to check their propensity for future illnesses.

"This knowledge presents a big challenge to the insurance industry as possible buyers will already know their propensity to become ill," said John Dean.

"Insurers will have to adapt to these changes otherwise premiums will have to rise substantially."

Greater focus on prevention and support for employees

Employee benefits currently centre on those in the workplace who are ill or dying, however John Dean has argued that employers will increasingly need to shift their focus onto keeping their workforce healthy.

"In the future programmes will focus increasingly on wellbeing - providing solutions for the majority, rather than just those who are ill," he said.

"There will be greater concentration on keeping the healthy well rather than simply paying for the ill."

Employee benefit for employees of all ages

According to Cheryl Brennan, another challenge this year will be managing the polarised needs of multi-generational workers - from the needs of 20-somethings to those over 60.

"We could see companies providing greater financial support to help younger workers get a foot on the housing ladder or benefits such as home help services to support employees looking after elderly parents or companies offering childcare services in greater depth - this will be an interesting area to watch," she said.

Ultimately technology will be crucial to delivering the best value to customers rather than just cutting costs for employers.