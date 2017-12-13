Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?

Sweeping this big consumer trust issue under the carpet with no common minimum standard can only serve to undermine trust in life insurers further.

In the first of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues the ABI's recent consultation on its review of the statement of best practice for critical illness has removed one controversial proposal only to slide in another

There was a flurry of excitement among protection watchers on 23 November as the Association of British Insurers (ABI) issued the public consultation on its review of the statement of best practice for critical illness.

Earlier news causing widespread concern had been that reducing the minimum standard for all stage 1 cancers to a partial payment of 25% was on the table. The consultation in its final form, however, turned out to be less headline-grabbing. There was no sign of reducing stage 1 payments. Instead, there was only a proposal to allow exclusion of the now non-threatening early stage papillary thyroid cancers.

But what seems to have passed under the radar of concern - so far - is another proposal of potentially even greater sensitivity. What's more, with the paper coming out on 23 November, and replies required back by 5 January, it is unlikely to receive the focus it deserves in the rush to meet year-end targets and with skeleton staffing over the festive period.

The proposal concerned would have terminal illness removed from the minimum standards altogether. The stated reason for its removal is its "limited relevance" to critical illness products. The ABI point out terminal illness is scarcely ever used to pay out critical illness cover claims, as claims are made under one of the specific critical illness definitions.

This is very true. In practice, in 90 to 95% of cases where terminal illness could apply, the cancer definition will satisfy the claim. Cancer is easier to determine, not requiring the crystal-ball gazing into the future required for terminal illness. And it's kinder for the claimant.

So the argument is that terminal illness does not come up much for critical illness cover, so why cover it in the guidance having critical illness in its name? The implication is this is merely about tidiness of logic. So it is lucky the guide did not happen to be called accelerated death benefit best practice …

While hiding shyly on the sidelines of policies that include critical illness, being rarely needed to be called upon, the opposite is true of terminal illness in life cover policies. Terminal illness is increasingly a significant cause of claim under life cover policies for several reasons:

Originating in the late 1980s and becoming commonplace in the 1990s, this cover has matured into the majority set of policies now receiving claims.

Advances in illness detection and treatment are giving more people about to die a bit of early warning and additional time.

People buying life cover have mostly been unaware of the inclusion of the terminal illness element. In recent years, however, specialist protection advisers have been doing a great job of keeping in touch with their clients and making them aware of the scope of the cover they already have. And with more successful claimants, word gets round.

In old speak, out of all "accelerated death benefits" payments made by insurers, terminal illness is the second highest claim type - cancer itself being the highest. Both far exceed third-placed heart attack. In 2016, for example, Legal & General paid 8,019 claims on death, 2,788 for a critical illness and 1,010 for terminal illness. So that is more than one in four accelerated claims accounted for by terminal illness, following cancer with 1768 and ahead of heart attack prompting only 284 claims.

Yet, for some insurers, the incidence of these difficult claims have reached boiling point. Early last year, Royal London reported terminal illness was by then accounting for 20% of their claims - for Legal & General in 2016, it was only 8.5% of all. In a similar boat, Aegon UK found over one in three "accelerated" payments were for critical illness in 2016, accounting for 26.2% of life cover policies paying on terminal illness in 2015, compared with 17% in 2010 and only 11.2% for Legal & General currently.

Not only is terminal illness cover now more commonly called upon, it is also the most emotionally loaded of all insurances. It comes into play at that moment in customers' lives that gives it the most powerful potential to either do good or add to stress and distress.

Solution turned headache

Because of all this, from its origins of being a great solution for insurers to demonstrate humane treatment of life cover holders, terminal illness cover has turned into more of a problem for insurers. It is increasing the proportion of claims that are technically, logistically and emotionally difficult.

The basis of claim as regards the meaning of life "expectancy" and what will be required in practice to show the definition is satisfied is poorly understood by claimants. A claimant who already understands themselves to be declared terminally ill at the start of the claim will generally not feel great about the time taken to settle it.

Although statistics for this are not widely available, an example given in 2011 for one company was that the average time from terminal illness diagnosis to date of death was 11.5 months. However, the average time between diagnosis and payment was 2.9 months.

After payment, about 20% survived beyond 12 months, with the longest period being 26 months. Yet more than 20% were gone within two months - rising to 60% within seven. We can deduce from this that possibly more than half of claimants in this group had to wait about a quarter to a third of their remaining life for payment.

As such, for many claimants, their experience in this urgent and crucial claims situation is that payment is late and the process of claiming is itself an excruciatingly stressful experience. A consequence of this for insurers is that the risks of complaints and exposure to bad PR through horror articles is ramping up.

The additional issue for insurers with this pressure to get payment made as soon as possible is the increasing numbers living beyond 12 months - meaning full payment is made earlier than was priced for. Early payment also means some claims are being paid which would otherwise not be paid at all due to expiry of the policy.

In April 2016, Zurich's figures showed more than 30% of their clients who successfully claimed for a terminal illness were alive 12 months later, while 10% were still alive four years later.

Over the last decade, insurers have been discussing what to do about all this - albeit without reaching a consensus. So what the ABI's consultation does not point out about going silent on the definition is it is also highly convenient to avoid a potentially difficult debate. Arguments could rumble on for some time, delaying agreement for the update. There is also the risk of attracting journalistic attack in this favourite hunting ground full of emotive sensitivities.

Why not just drop it?

In light of the above, it can be argued the proposed removal from the statement is a sensible and pragmatic move to ensure the rest of the issues can be promptly signed off and the industry can move forward with certainty. This tactic could, however, prove very costly to the claims-paying reputation of the industry.

Also, with the rise of direct-to-consumer and unadvised offerings, the temptation will be great to remove terminal illness cover from life cover altogether - after all, those customers would not notice.

If you think insurers would not do that, you just need to refer back to the proposals put forward by the protection working group for the Simple Financial Products Review. Processes for application and claim are not simple for customers.7

Yet these areas ripe for improvement went unmentioned - except for one which was ultimately deemed too hard for insurers. Instead, a key suggestion thought deserving of a government endorsement of meeting a guaranteed standard was to simplify the product by removing terminal illness.

Where cover is still provided, some will seek to compete on higher claims certainty and lower pricing by shortening the required life expectancy rules. Others may do the opposite, offering better cover for death expected within 18 months or two years, but at increased cost. And maybe on an optional basis. Or with some partial sum assured rules.

What appears unlikely is there will be a consistent approach to improving on the current problem areas, especially practical claims criteria, in a way that improves trust in the industry as a whole.

Sweeping this big consumer trust issue under the carpet with no common minimum standard can only serve to undermine trust in life insurers further. The reputation of the whole market gets tainted with the behaviour of the worst performer. In the public eye, stepping back from setting an agreed minimum standard will demote the perceived standard to the lowest common denominator.

Also, allowing for greater disparity of approaches than necessary opens the door to more confusion among consumers and advisers about the cover. Which is what the statements of best practice were set up to avoid.

What should the ABI do?

Whether under the umbrella of the critical illness statement or under a dedicated equivalent for terminal illness, it is important for the ABI to set minimum standards for a new way of dealing with the changed circumstances insurers now face with terminal illness claims.

To defend both consumer outcomes and also industry reputation, insurers need to be writing definitions and operating claims practices to the same minimum standards. Crucially, this also includes treatment of in-force policies now facing claims.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk. This article is part one of two. The second article - to follow - will put forward proposals for what the minimum standards could be.