CIExpert: An analysis of child critical illness benefits

Please click here to view table one which compares child critical illness cover - CIExpert Comparison Table

Child cover within critical illness plans has assumed a far greater importance in recent years.

Whilst the industry average for child claims is around 3% this understates the reality.

A scrutiny of paid child claims by AIG shows that over 10% of its claims relate to children.

As a result there has been an increased emphasis on child cover within recent provider upgrades.

It's a logical design progression in that it assists parents meet the cost of additional unforeseen expenses such as hotel bills and private medical treatment as well as lost income.

However it wasn't until 2013 that a child death benefit was available within a critical illness plan, when Legal & General introduced it.

This particular innovation didn't receive the press it deserved and today many advisers remain unaware that such a benefit exists

As is frequently the case once Legal & General introduced this benefit other insurers followed suit and, as Table 1 attests (please click the link above), almost half of plans now incorporate a benefit on death of a policyholders child.

As with other aspects of critical illness plans there are major differences between the offerings of each company.

If we examine the age ranges we see that Aviva commences coverage after 24 weeks pregnancy.

AIG's Your Life plan commences at birth whereas all other insurers start after 30 days of age.

The definition of a ‘child' varies markedly. AIG provides cover until the 22nd birthday, as does Canada Life if the child is in full-time education.

Both Scottish Widows plans end on the 21st birthday with all other plans ending on 18th birthday or 21st if in full-time education.

When Legal & General introduced their child death benefit they set it at £4,000 but this has since been outstripped by other insurers upping the ante to £5,000 and then Canada Life, which set the bar at £10,000, when it re-launched in August 2015.

One area of differentiation is whether a death claim will be paid subsequent to a child critical illness claim.

AIG, Aviva's Child Upgrade version and Canada Life all deserve credit for enhancing their plans in this way.

No insurer offers terminal illness cover for children.

I guess the question is whether this is a valuable addition to a plan of just some marketing fudge designed to appeal to the unthinking?

Latest ONS statistics show that 9,400 children age below 16 died in 2015. In addition, there were 3,400 still-births.

It seems clear that child death benefit is a valuable adjunct to a protection portfolio and I imagine that those major insurers not currently offering such cover will shortly make the required adjustment.

Alan Lakey is director of CIExpert