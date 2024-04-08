Accelerating cancer diagnosis with advanced technology

In the latest episode of the 'Talking Health and Wellbeing Podcast', I had the privilege of discussing primary care diagnostics with cancer expert, Professor Willie Hamilton. Through our conversation, it became evident that the technology and research behind cancer diagnostics are evolving at a significant pace. Our discussion highlighted the critical importance of early detection and its potential to increase survival rates. A concerning fact was that every week of delayed cancer diagnosis potentially reduces the chance of survival by 1%. During our conversation, Professor Hamilton a...