CIExpert: AIG product design is 'revolutionary'
Will 'delight' advisers that focus on quality
Alan Lakey applauds critical illness plan which groups conditions into simple definitions
For many years CIExpert has advocated the concept of simplicity without simultaneously weakening the essential quality and breadth of cover. The design of most current plans continues to reference the 1990s blueprint with provision of a list of conditions that are then flavoured with a variety of add-ons and the occasional USP. During this benighted year, the concept of simplicity has finally gained traction and AIG is the first insurer to truly rise to the challenge. Its design involves...
More on Critical Illness
AIG Life overhauls critical illness to 'avoid unwanted complexity'
Officially checks out of 'conditions race'
Katya Maclean: The changing face of critical illness
COVER Podcast #10
Protection tech titans iPipeline and CIExpert join forces
Landmark partnership
Alan Lakey: A simple guess is not good enough
‘No two insurers agree on CI conditions’
LV= sees drop in critical illness claims during Covid
H1 2020 claims stats show
Back to Top