CIExpert: AIG product design is 'revolutionary'

Will 'delight' advisers that focus on quality

Alan Lakey applauds critical illness plan which groups conditions into simple definitions

For many years CIExpert has advocated the concept of simplicity without simultaneously weakening the essential quality and breadth of cover. The design of most current plans continues to reference the 1990s blueprint with provision of a list of conditions that are then flavoured with a variety of add-ons and the occasional USP. During this benighted year, the concept of simplicity has finally gained traction and AIG is the first insurer to truly rise to the challenge. Its design involves...

