Alan Lakey: Choosing the right child cover

‘Seeing the wood for the trees’

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
  • Alan Lakey
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

CIExpert director analyses the comparison of critical illness plans with child cover

In recent years the critical illness battlefield has deviated from the ruse of accumulating yet more conditions and instead has focused on areas that create additional value or claims for policyholders. A notable arena is children's cover. Until recent years this was not deemed an important plan aspect when it came to upgrades but is now seen as a major component and differentiation of a CIC plan. At CIExpert we had always been concerned that whilst this was an important value for a client the...

To continue reading...

More on Critical Illness