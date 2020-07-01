wrap platforms
Protection: The wrap evolution
Steve Casey explains how wrap platforms taking advantage of advances in technology can help advisers sell more protection
It is no secret that protection is on the minds of most - if not all - existing retail investment platforms. And the first to come to the fore was Nucleus, with its new investment-linked life assurance proposition.
Zurich is set to offer its protection proposition on its retail platform later in the year, to offer IFAs a complete holistic view of financial plans.
It's been some years since Dan Waters from the FSA first expressed concern about the use of platforms by advisory firms.
The top five intermediary platforms will likely show their hand on protection propositions in the second half of the year, a technology and consultancy firm to the major intermediary platforms has reported.
A life assurance proposition is being piloted through Nucleus, the IFA-owned wrap platform.