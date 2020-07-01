working time
Five office planning tips to improve wellbeing
Employers can improve both the overall wellbeing and productivity of their workforce through better office plans and designated areas
'Working rights' law change drives demand for flexible working
More than half of employers have witnessed increasing worker requests for flexible hours over past two years, research finds
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Working out-of-office hours harms mental wellbeing - Lockton
Almost a third of financial services workers are badly affected mentally by 'working around the clock', a study by Lockton has found
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits