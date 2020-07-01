True Potential
LV= adds to True Potential offering
LV= has added its family income benefit (FIB) plan and combined life and critical illness quotation with different sums assured to its True Potential offering.
F&TRC unveils software system ratings
F&TRC has released the findings of its inaugural survey of IFA software systems.
True Potential signs Aviva deal
True Potential has agreed a partnership with insurance giant Aviva to allow quotes and online applications for a wider range of the provider's products, including protection plans.