The British Medical Association
Problems in the NHS are coming to a head - BMA
Every part of the health service is suffering, from understaffed, overworked hospitals to GP practices that are being overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients coming through the surgery door, the British Medical Association has said.
Doctors take industrial action over scheme reform
The British Medical Association has voted in favour of industrial action in protest against reforms to the NHS pension scheme.
Advisers forced to attend patient appointments to retrieve GPRs
GPs have become so poor at returning medical request forms that advisers have been forced to attend appointments with patients to ensure they are completed.
GPs rail against 'encouraging' people back to work
Doctors have hit back at proposals that would force them to encourage patients to stay in or go back to work as soon as possible.
Battling for progress: GPRs vs SARs
Subject access requests and online technology have opened the debate over GP reports. Ian Smart asks if this could remove a perennial insurance bugbear.
'Nightmare' NHS reforms will worsen health inequalities
Public health experts fear the government's plans to reform public health could be a "nightmare" that will make it harder to respond to emergencies and increase health inequalities.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.