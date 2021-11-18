Stuart Dodson

Openwork Partnership hires Stuart Dodson as managing director

Adviser / Broking

The Openwork Partnership has overhauled its senior leadership team with the appointment of Stuart Dodson as managing director and announced the exit of chief commercial officer Mike Morrow.

clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
