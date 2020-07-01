smartphone
Government funds scheme to 'revolutionise UK healthcare'
Winners of government-led competitions to receive financial support across UK
Now Health International launches IPMI for 'new generation'
Paper-free mid-tier policy for millennials available on smartphone app and with mobile pass membership cards
First smartphone app for 'all employee benefits' developed by Aon
'Fully functional' technology solution allows employees to engage with options all in one place
Inchora Health offers app following roadtohealth acquisition
Quealth app enables users to calculate health score and create plan to improve health through lifestyle changes
Now Health International launches digital membership pass
Now available alongside IPMI provider's new SimpleCare plan
Artificial intelligence can diagnose illness better than humans - Babylon
Smartphone technology service claims tests show software can assess medical conditions more effectively than real doctors
