All change for CI
Individual critical illness saw a relentless pace of change last year. But has the industry gone far enough? Fiona Murphy investigates.

Market views - Child cover, why the lack of interest?
In our recent COVER 360 research, our adviser- respondents said the children's cover element of critical illness cover is the second least important reason in recommending the product. However, this is a high reason for claim. Why is take-up and interest...

  • PMI
What to do about CI?
Critical illness sales are doing well. But Ian Jefferies outlines concerns over the product's development and offers a partial solution.

Skandia to enhance financial adviser service
Skandia and International Financial Data Services (IFDS), a global IT and outsourced administration services supplier, have partnered to enhance services provided to financial advisers.

Ellipse has come into the group risk market with the aim of changing the methods of underwriting and customer service. What do you think could be reasonably changed about the current underwriting procedure?

PruProtect has launched two new products with a whole raft of developments that it thinks will reinvigorate the protection. What are your first opinions of the provider's work?