Skandia
Ex-Bankhall and Skandia CEO joins Gryphon as chairman
Peter Mann joins the insurer's board following acquisition of Guardian Assurance.
Skandia becomes Old Mutual Wealth
The Skandia brand has formally disappeared from the UK, all the company's operations are now part of the Old Mutual Wealth brand.
All change for CI
Individual critical illness saw a relentless pace of change last year. But has the industry gone far enough? Fiona Murphy investigates.
CI: The difference between value and cost
It is worth the time and effort to explain the value of a product to the buyer, writes Alan Lakey.
Market views - Child cover, why the lack of interest?
In our recent COVER 360 research, our adviser- respondents said the children's cover element of critical illness cover is the second least important reason in recommending the product. However, this is a high reason for claim. Why is take-up and interest...
Back-in-the-market Skandia publishes first protection payout stats
Skandia, which re-entered the advised protection market last year, paid out on 96% of critical illness insurance (CII) claims in 2013.
Market views - Has CI really changed?
We saw a lot of changes to critical illness (CI) products last year. Do you think these changes presented a meaningful difference, or was it a case of change for change's sake?
What to do about CI?
Critical illness sales are doing well. But Ian Jefferies outlines concerns over the product's development and offers a partial solution.
Skandia enhances life cover for IHT planning
Skandia has announced it has added joint life last death rates to its market-leading Rolling Term life cover.
Skandia upgrade 'fires shot across bow of its rivals'- CIExpert
Skandia has ‘fired a shot over the bows of its rivals' with changes to its Critical Illness (CI) plan, according to CIExpert.
An eye on partial payments
Partial Payments are an added value, but comparison is not plain sailing. Alan Lakey explains.
Skandia to enhance financial adviser service
Skandia and International Financial Data Services (IFDS), a global IT and outsourced administration services supplier, have partnered to enhance services provided to financial advisers.
CIExpert: Partial payment conditions
Partial payments are becoming more prevalent in CI policies, but how to assess them? Alan Lakey investigates.
Individual CI - Polar opposites
Nicola Culley examines recently launched individual critical illness plans that typify both poles of the market.
Providers should be mindful of middle ground CI - Skandia
Providers need to be mindful of getting stuck in a middle ground when trying to cater for a wide mass market on price-competitive critical illness, Skandia has warned.
Skandia re-enters CI market with 56 conditions
Skandia has re-entered the critical illness market with a 56-condition product aimed at high net worth clients.
Feature: Whole of Life - a brighter future?
With less than inspiring sales of underwritten whole of life, Ian Jefferies, explores the opportunities that still exist for advisers beyond the current market
Skandia announces G-day strategy with tele-interviewing
Skandia has announced its gender-neutral pipeline plans including the launch of tele-underwriting.
Skandia appoints new head of protection
Skandia UK has appointed Ian Jefferies as head of protection.
Skandia abandons Critical Illness market
From the end of September Skandia will no longer sell Critical Illness (CI) policies.
Market Views
Ellipse has come into the group risk market with the aim of changing the methods of underwriting and customer service. What do you think could be reasonably changed about the current underwriting procedure?
Skandia unveils VIP service
Skandia has launched a service for advisers writing high value protection cases.
Skandia: Disclosure requirements for restricted advice not far enough
The disclosure requirements proposed for restricted advice in the latest RDR consultation paper need to go further and require firms to use a mandatory form of words in their initial disclosure information, says Skandia.
Market Views
PruProtect has launched two new products with a whole raft of developments that it thinks will reinvigorate the protection. What are your first opinions of the provider's work?