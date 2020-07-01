Royal London Asset Management
Royal London changes as rebrand progresses
Royal London has continued to make changes to its protection offering for intermediaries as it moves towards a single unified brand across the business.
Royal London and Royal Liver complete deal
Royal London this morning confirmed it has completed its takeover of Royal Liver.
Royal London protection sales dip on consumer inaction
New business at Royal London's protection arms Bright Grey and Scottish Provident fell 14% over Q1 2011 compared to the same quarter last year.
Mike Yardley steps down as Royal London CEO
Royal London group chief executive Mike Yardley is planning to step down to focus on helping the industry tackle future challenges.
Positive Solutions hosts partner roadshows
Positive Solutions is hosting a series of "Wealth Synergy Events" for its IFA partners across the UK.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov suffer first half slump
Protection providers Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have suffered significant drops in sales over the first half of the year.
Royal Liver/London takeover talks move to next stage
Royal Liver and Royal London have successfully completed the first stage of merger talks and have signed an agreement setting out the framework for ongoing discussions.
Royal London new business climbs 17%
UK life and pensions giant Royal London today reports new business climbed 17% to £343.6m in 2009.
A question of values
John Deane talks to Paul Robertson on management of a multi brand proposition, mutuality and the ever present protection gap.