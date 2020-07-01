Protection Covered with Scottish Widows
Protection Covered: Making good use of LinkedIn
In the fifth of our series of monthly articles with Scottish Widows, LifeTalk's Philip Calvert explains the value of social networking sites in building businesses
Protection Covered: The future of underwriting
In the fourth article in the series of monthly articles from Scottish Widows, Helen Dick answers this week's star letter and explains the impact technology will have on underwriting.
Protection Covered: Why are women less likely to take out protection?
In the second in the series of monthly articles from Scottish Widows, Sarah Moore discusses why there is a gender gap between men and women taking out protection.
Protection Covered: What impact will the April dividend tax change have on protection?
In the first of a new monthly series of sponsored articles from Scottish Widows, Johnny Timpson answers an adviser's question about the impact of the April dividend tax change on business protection.