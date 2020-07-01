professional standards
Insurance Brokers Standards Council launched
A new broker body has been launched in a bid to raise standards of behaviour and practice in the profession.
Long-stop petition nears 2,500 signatures
Adviser support group Tenet's petition asking the government for a long-stop for financial advice complaints has reached 2,098 signatures in only ten days.
Tenet raises e-petition for long stop
Tenet has launched an e-petition to ask the government to address the lack of a long-stop for financial advice on their dedicated petitions website.
Video: insurance is not viewed in same light as other professions
The insurance industry needs to "elevate" itself in terms of professionalism, brokers claimed at the recent Broker Expo hosted by COVER's sister title Insurance Age.
PMI included in International Fund and Product Awards
The 12th International Fund and Product Awards, run through Incisive Media's Professional Adviser brand, are now open for entries, and include the category Private Health Care Group.