Premier launches life master trust
Intermediary firm Premier has launched Premier Life Trust, a master trust for group life customers which will be compatible with all insurers.
Interview: Walking the intermediary line
Claire Ginnelly, of Premier Choice Group, tells Paul Robertson about her role in successfully managing the jump between adviser and insurer.
Market views - is the individual PMI market in trouble?
In recent years, the individual PMI market has seen flat growth. How will the market develop to combat this and where is it going next?
Market Views - PMI, a third market?
Westfield Health has recently released a new product, Hospital Treatment Insurance, aimed at the middle ground between cash plans and PMI. Considering the lengthening of hospital waiting lists, could this be the birth of a third tier to the health insurance...
Risk Clinic: Group IP vs individual IP
My client has an individual IP policy, but his employer is offering group IP cheaper for the same level of cover, plus an employee assistance programme (EAP). It is unlikely he will work for the same employer for life and this policy has a continuation...
Market Views
Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.