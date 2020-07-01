Premier

Market Views - PMI, a third market?
Westfield Health has recently released a new product, Hospital Treatment Insurance, aimed at the middle ground between cash plans and PMI. Considering the lengthening of hospital waiting lists, could this be the birth of a third tier to the health insurance...

Risk Clinic: Group IP vs individual IP
Risk Clinic: Group IP vs individual IP

My client has an individual IP policy, but his employer is offering group IP cheaper for the same level of cover, plus an employee assistance programme (EAP). It is unlikely he will work for the same employer for life and this policy has a continuation...

Market Views

Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.

