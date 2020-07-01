Policy
The Exeter 'Health+' added to Rapid Quote
Broker-facing comparison site
Re-connection campaign for 'lost policies' launched by LV=
Mutual is encouraging people speak to family members who may have taken out a policy in the past and forgotten about it
Aegon reminds parents to check critical illness policies
Aegon is reminding parents to check their critical illness (CI) policies and has shared information for child CI claims since 2007 in recognition of childhood cancer awareness month.
Introductory discount in Singapore from Now Health
Now Health International and Tenet Sompo Insurance have announced a 15% introductory discount for new members until 31 December 2015.
AIG launches new IPMI policy
AIG has launched a new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) product, called Expatriate Care, for companies with five employees or more, with previous medical history disregarded.
Bupa launches entry-level PMI
Bupa UK has launched an entry-level insurance product, Bupa Fundamental Health Insurance, to meet the demand for affordable Private Medical Insurance (PMI).
Wesleyan launches 'Plan for Life' IP policy
Wesleyan has launched a new personal Income Protection (IP) plan tailored to its medical, dental and legal customers.
Exeter Family Friendly buys Engage Mutual Health policy book
Exeter Family Friendly has agreed terms to buy Engage Mutual Health's policy book from OneFamily.
Exeter Family Friendly cuts premiums on PMI product
Exeter Family Friendly has reduced premium rates on its 'Health Essentials for Me' private medical insurance (PMI)plan by up to 10%.