AIG launches new IPMI policy
AIG has launched a new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) product, called Expatriate Care, for companies with five employees or more, with previous medical history disregarded.

Bupa launches entry-level PMI
Bupa UK has launched an entry-level insurance product, Bupa Fundamental Health Insurance, to meet the demand for affordable Private Medical Insurance (PMI).