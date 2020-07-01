Pink
Brokers 'must revisit' mortgage books and protection needs before 2017
With £28bn coming off fixed rates before the end of the year, First Complete and Pink are urging brokers to check their back books and make sure consumers understand their remortgaging options before the end of the year.
Pink Network hosts mortgage & protection roadshows
Pink Network is running another series of roadshows across the country to help its brokers grow their businesses in 2016.
Pink to host conferences for ARs
Pink Network has launched a series of business conferences for its appointed representatives (ARs).
Mark Graves to leave Pink
Pink Network has announced that Mark Graves will be leaving his role as director of Pink network after an agreed handover period.
Pink advisers raise £8,000 for Seven Families
Mortgage and insurance distribution company Pink has raised £8,000 for the Seven Families project.
Pink compels advisers to confirm own IP provision
Pink will now ask advisers wishing to join the network to provide either proof of their own income protection (IP) policy or their reasons for not having any.
First time buyers need income protection
LV= has warned that the highest number of house-buyers in seven years means that many people will be depleting their savings and may be in need of income protection.
Market view: Will the MMR result in more protection business?
Does the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) and subsequent change in the mortgage market present opportunities for protection advisers?