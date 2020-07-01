Paymentshield
Insurance Week - what did you miss?
Last week, COVER's sister title Mortgage Solutions examined the key issues in the protection industry, with insight and analysis from experts across the sector.
Paymentshield boosts commission rates
Paymentshield has announced a 10% increase in upfront commission available to brokers.
Paymentshield introduces new Income Insurance product
Paymentshield has launched a payment protection insurance, IncomeShield, which protects any financial outgoings.