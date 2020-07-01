partnership assurance
Partnership and Just Retirement complete merger
Partnership Assurance has completed its merger with Just Retirement creating JRP Group plc.
Partnership to merge with Just Retirement
Just Retirement and Partnership have announced a merger deal.
Two-thirds of advisers see clients 'concerned' about care costs
Two-thirds (66%) of advisers have said their clients are 'concerned' about the potential cost of funding long-term care, according to a survey by Blackrock.
End of life social care should be free - MPs
The Health Select Committee has called for social care at the end of life to be made free to avoid people dying in hospital.
LTC advice should be covered by Pension Wise - consumers
Advice about long term care (LTC) needs is expected by 27% of consumers to be covered as part of the Pension Wise service, research for Partnership found.
Govt consults on Care Act
The government has announced a consultation on the implementation of the Care Act 2014 which contains the laws for the Dilnot cap on long-term care costs.
Partnership responds to GMB's care warning
Partnership has responded to the figures from the union GMB showing that 10% of those in care will live long enough to activate the Dilnot cap.
Care cap 'may cost more than home values' - Partnership
Consumers may have to spend all or more of the value of their home before reaching the level of the care cap, research from Partnership has found.
Report on Social Care failing in technicalities says Partnership
The Health Committee report on Social Care is making recommendations having failed to understand the technicalities behind the Dilnot Report, Partnership has said.
Interview - Chris Horlick
Long-term care, Dilnot and the adviser's role. Paul Robertson discusses all this with Partnership's Chris Horlick.
Blog: Condemning and commending the latest LTC proposal
Today's proposal for a public funded-private sector operated long-term care (LTC) insurance by think tank Strategic Society Centre is to be commended and condemned.
Partnership rebuts think tank LTC proposal
Long term care (LTC) specialist Partnership has criticised plans put forward by James Lloyd of the strategic Society Centre think tank for compulsory LTC insurance.
Risk Clinic: Protecting those with pre-existing conditions
I have a client who has many health problems, but recognises the significant need for protection. Due to his Crohn's disease, type 1 diabetes and heart condition, I have found it impossible to get cover from any of the major providers. Cost is not an...
ABI against forcing public to fund LTC
The ABI has revealed it is opposed to a public compulsion to pay for future long-term care (LTC) needs.
Lack of LTC advice slammed
Market experts have slammed both the system, products and levels of available advice in the self pay long term care (LTC) market.
Councils ignore LTC advice for self-funders
Only 3% of councils point residents towards appropriate financial advice despite rising long-term care costs, a new study has revealed.
Most over-50s expect state to fund LTC
Three-quarters of over-50s expect the government to pay for all or most of their long-term care needs, research suggests.
Partnership launches new one-stop care funding consumer web site
Partnership has launched a consumer website offering details on all aspects of long term care (LTC) funding, from local authority assessments through to charity helplines.
Homes charging private clients more for long term care - Partnership
Private clients in care homes are charged more than those paying under local authority arrangements, a situation set to worsen, Partnership has found.
Financial advice should be integral to LTC - Policy Exchange
The Government Commission on the funding of care and support long-term should not consider paying for long term (LTC) care solely through general taxation a think tank has found.
Temporary demand for care decrease: self pay increase
A 15-year decline in care home demand has ended - yet many are still forced to pay for themselves.