outsourcing
Friends Life outsources heritage book
Friends Life has announced completion of the outsourcing on IT and Customer Service functions of its UK Heritage business.
Medicals Direct refutes GPRs accusation
Medicals Direct has denied criticism that its purchase of Medibureau has damaged the industry and its reputation with doctors who produce GP reports (GPRs).
Scot Prov takes underwriting back in-house
Scottish Provident has created 80 jobs as its underwriting functions revert back in house from a Capita contract.