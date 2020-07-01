online submissions
L&G sees increase in Relevant Life Plan applications
Legal & General (L&G) has seen the number of submissions received for its Relevant Life Plan (RLP), increase over 43% in June 2015 compared to June 2014.
Avelo applauds online signature best practice project
Technology supplier Avelo has applauded the move to establish a statement of best practice for collecting online signatures by insurance providers.
F&TRC seeks agreement for online signatures
F&TRC has initiated a statement of best practice to address the complexity of processes used by providers when collecting online application signatures.