STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...

STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.

Planet Insurance - Modern PPI
In January the FSA and OFT issued joint guidance on payment protection products. This is essential reading for IFAs selling protection products - especially those in the mortgage market.

K.I.S.S - simple product review
Keep It Simple Stupid: The Review of Simple Financial Products is a significant strategic development in the protection sector. Richard Walsh highlights some key issues and a few problems in the making.

