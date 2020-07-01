OFT
Is debt waiver insurance the next big thing?
Is debt waiver the answer to the protection gap and the end of the PPI mis-selling saga? Paul Walsh finds out.
OFT sends payday lenders to regulator for investigation
The £2bn payday loans industry has been referred for a full-blown investigation by the competition commission over concerns that firms benefit hugely from loans that borrowers can't pay back on time.
STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...
STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.
Planet Insurance - Modern PPI
In January the FSA and OFT issued joint guidance on payment protection products. This is essential reading for IFAs selling protection products - especially those in the mortgage market.
FSA meets with insurers to debate growing STIP fears
The FSA has said it will provide further guidance on short-term income protection if it received individual demand for it, according to an attendee at a meeting with the regulator yesterday.
FSA and OFT to provide clarity on STIP final guidance
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) will be meeting with insurers and protection industry individuals to provide clarity on recent short-term income protection product (STIP) final guidance.
FSA issues guidance on selling income protection plans
Firms distributing 'payment protection' products - such as short-term income protection - must ensure salespeople do not have inappropriate incentives to sell them, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) has stressed in new guidance.
K.I.S.S - simple product review
Keep It Simple Stupid: The Review of Simple Financial Products is a significant strategic development in the protection sector. Richard Walsh highlights some key issues and a few problems in the making.
FSA and OFT publication of PPI final guidance "not possible" yet
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and Office of Fair Trading (OFT) have postponed the publication of final guidance on payment protection products.
Government seeks synergies between private and NHS dental care
The government has responded to the Office of Fair Trading market study of private and NHS dental markets.
Medicash warns about dental treatment confusion
NHS dental care information needs greater attention, Medicash has advised.
OFT calls for patient choice, competition and reform in dentistry market
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has concluded the £5.73bn UK dentistry market is not always working in the best interests of patients.
Insurers welcome healthcare market's referral to Competition Commission
Private medical Insurers (PMI) have endorsed the Office of Fair Trading referring the UK healthcare market to the Competition Commission and said they will take an active part in investigations.
OFT refers private healthcare market to Competition Commission
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has referred the privately funded healthcare market to the Competition Commission for investigation.
PMI exclusions and open referrals targeted in Lords'
Questions have been tabled in the House of Lords' asking the government for its assessment of key elements of the private medical insurance (PMI) market.
Financial Conduct Authority should regulate consumer credit - FSCP
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has called for the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be given full responsibility for the regulation of retail financial services, including consumer credit.
OFT should consider healthcare trusts - Healix
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) should consider healthcare trusts as the most transparent form of corporate private medical insurance (PMI), specialists have said.
Bupa defends open referrals after doctors' criticism
Bupa has hit back at claims by doctors that its open referrals process is ‘flawed on several levels' and limits patient choice.
PPI regulation threat to protection industry
An industry expert has called for greater engagement by the protection industry to prevent regulation of payment protection insurance (PPI) hurting the protection market.
Planet Insurance - the OFT and PMI
Happy new year, and some potentially good news on PMI premiums.
FSA and OFT publish landmark guidance on designing PPI
The FSA and the OFT are consulting on guidance to firms in relation to payment protection products - the first time the FSA has become involved in the design of a specific product.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.