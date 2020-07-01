multi-asset

Clarity at last?

The FSA's verdict on protection and the RDR is in. Graham Harvey examines the changes that will be needed as a result

Weaving a powerful web

No longer considered exotic, the online world is fast becoming the basis for the sale of financial products. David Child gives a few pointers to protection advisers.

Finding its voice

The UK's protection industry appears to have lost its way in recent years, so now more than ever before, with the economy struggling to get back on its feet, is the time for a turn around. Peter Carvill talks to John Pollock.