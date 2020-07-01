multi-asset
Planet Insurance: Holloway products and the RDR
The FSA is consulting on exempting Holloway products from RDR fee-based payments, but the devil is in the detail as the exemption would not apply to all products.
RDR offers opportunity for balanced advisers - Chadborn
Peter Chadborn believes the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) may provide an opportunity for advisers to secure clients that banks cannot afford to service.
AFM welcomes 'limited' Holloway RDR exemption
The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) has welcomed the FSA's exemption of Holloway protection products from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but said the ‘limited' concession does not go far enough.
Protection specialists welcome FSA's protection conclusions
Protection specialists have welcomed the conclusions on the sale of pure protection released today by the FSA in PS10/13.
Group business exempt from commission disclosure - FSA
The FSA has confirmed group business is exempted from commission disclosure requirements laid out in PS10/13, since it was not the intention of the RDR to bring commercial group risk into its scope.
Opportunity knocks for protection advisers
It's a pleasant change to think positively about the direction of the protection market and to identify a significant opportunity for advisers.
Ensure firm is RDR-ready before selling - 1st Exchange
Advisers looking to sell out before 2012 will need to ensure their business is RDR-ready to stand a chance of attracting a buyer, says 1st Exchange.
IFS warns of regulator proliferation
The IFS School of finance has warned the All Party Parliamentary group on Insurance and Financial Services of a proliferation of "pseudo-regulators".
RDR: IFAs face stricter CPD requirements
Advisers will need to complete a minimum of 35 hours of relevant CPD each year, according to the FSA's latest Retail Distribution Review paper.
RDR: FSA still considering pure protection requirements
The FSA says it needs more time to consider the costs and benefits of introducing professional requirements for advisers selling pure protection.
RDR protection paper: FSA open to disclosure for all
The FSA is open to the possibility of spreading adviser remuneration transparency across the board but doesn't believe it would be a popular move.
RDR protection paper: Mortgage brokers may face protection commission disclosure
Mortgage brokers could be dragged into the disclosure of adviser remuneration proposed by the FSA.
It's the final countdown
The Retail Distribution Review has set the clock ticking for those giving regulated advice and sales guidance on retail products, says Matt Smith
Clarity at last?
The FSA's verdict on protection and the RDR is in. Graham Harvey examines the changes that will be needed as a result
Applicability of RDR proposals to pure protection advice
Below is the section from the latest RDR consultation paper that applies to pure protection.
Swiss Re identifies protection "Perception Gap" and over complexity
Re-Insurer Swiss Re has released its review of the insurance industry which highlights consumer's demands for increased simplicity and clarity.
Weaving a powerful web
No longer considered exotic, the online world is fast becoming the basis for the sale of financial products. David Child gives a few pointers to protection advisers.
Finding its voice
The UK's protection industry appears to have lost its way in recent years, so now more than ever before, with the economy struggling to get back on its feet, is the time for a turn around. Peter Carvill talks to John Pollock.