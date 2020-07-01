MPC

No rate hike until Autumn 2015, predicts E&Y
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should hold off on raising interest rates even though its stated threshold for doing so - a fall in the unemployment rate to 7% - is in sight, according to a report.

BoE holds rates again
The Bank of England has held interest rates for the 50th month in a row and opted not to increase the size of its QE programme at its May meeting.