Money Advice Service

Industry hits back at MAS chief's 'adviser ethics' fears
The industry has criticised the Money Advice Service (MAS) chief executive's recent comments, saying she is worried about the ethics of financial advisers, as "unfair" and "threatening to undermine the hard work the sector is doing to overcome mistrust"....

Martin Wheatley backs 'competent' MAS
Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said he has confidence the Money Advice Service (MAS) is a "competent organisation", though said it faces a huge operational challenge to deliver the free financial guidance...