Money Advice Service
Money and Pensions Service launches with plea on financial wellbeing
'Service is big step'
Single Financial Guidance Body officially launches
Five core functions
DWP names first two single financial guidance body non-execs
Ann Harris and Mike Dailly start roles on 1 October
Advisers' FCA levy confirmed at £77.1m
Pension Wise/ MAS levies decrease
MAS stops all marketing and brand activity
Govt plans to make significant changes
Budget 2016: Govt to replace MAS, TPAS and Pension Wise
The government will replace the statutory guidance providers the Money Advice Service, The Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise with new bodies following a further review.
Budget 2016: Money Advice Service to be scrapped
MAS was heavily criticised by MPs
Planet Insurance: Big changes in the money advice arena
Richard Walsh discusses the likely changes to the Money Advice Service in the coming year
Consumer education strategy looking at guidance and advice launched
A Money Advice Service (MAS)-backed strategy to boost the financial capability of the nation has launched today, following research which suggested a bleak picture of the nation's financial understanding.
Access to advice probe begins with look at robo-advice
The Financial Advice Market Review will examine how access to advice can be improved
#LiveLifeProtectIt campaign launches
The #LiveLifeProtectIt campaign has launched to encourage consumers to save for a rainy day or take out protection insurance.
ABI's head of protection moves to MAS
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has confirmed that its head of protection and health insurance, Helen White, has moved across to the Money Advice Service (MAS) on secondment.
Teresa Fritz joins IPTF executive committee
Teresa Fritz is to join the executive committee of the Income Protection Task Force from 1 April 2015.
MAS: Farnish report recommends staff and budget cuts
An independent review of the Money Advice Service (MAS) will recommend it cuts more than half its staff and reduce its budget by as much as 38%, according to a report.
MAS consumer contact up 40% year on year
Almost 1.6 million more consumers contacted the Money Advice Service (MAS) in the last three months than in the same period last year, latest figures show.
Money Advice Service supports Seven Families
The Money Advice Service has announced that it is supporting the Seven Families campaign.
PFS chief adds to calls for MAS to consider name-change
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has written to the Money Advice Service (MAS) and The Pensions Advisory Service (TPAS) to suggest they change their names to better reflect the services they offer.
Unum: Services like MAS should raise sickness absence awareness
Unum has urged the government to improve take-up of income protection (IP) through four key steps including channels such as the Money Advice Service (MAS) raising awareness of sickness absence.
Industry hits back at MAS chief's 'adviser ethics' fears
The industry has criticised the Money Advice Service (MAS) chief executive's recent comments, saying she is worried about the ethics of financial advisers, as "unfair" and "threatening to undermine the hard work the sector is doing to overcome mistrust"....
Martin Wheatley backs 'competent' MAS
Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said he has confidence the Money Advice Service (MAS) is a "competent organisation", though said it faces a huge operational challenge to deliver the free financial guidance...
Consumer Panel pushes for MAS remit to be widened
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has called for the Money Advice Service (MAS) to widen its remit from generic advice to helping people "understand products" and "choosing a pension or a mortgage".
All advisers could be included on Money Advice Service directory
All regulated financial advisers could be included on a new directory being set up by the Money Advice Service (MAS) after the industry and consumers gave the green light to the project.
'Risk of debt peril' when interest rates rise
A "relatively benign" rise in interest rates still has the potential to double the number of households facing debt problems, a think tank has said.
Govt wants adviser input in Money Advice Service evidence call
The Treasury wants to hear from financial advisers as it published a call for evidence as part of its review into the role played by the Money Advice Service (MAS).