Government to change financial advice definition for regulated firms
With effect from 3 January 2018
APFA calls for 'common sense' approach to MiFID II
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers has called for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to take a ‘common sense' approach to telephone recording.
Advisers could be caught in MiFID II 'appropriateness' testing
Advisers could be forced to collect and share client information on non-advised business with providers under new rules mooted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Lords committee backs Europe-wide ban on commission
A House of Lords committee has called for a ban on commission payments to financial advisers across Europe, regardless of their status.