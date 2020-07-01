longevity
Optimistic people 'live longer'
More people expect to be fit to work above state pension age - AIG
Life expectancy improvements grind to a halt - ONS
Record numbers of people aged 90 plus
Willis Towers Watson develops 'groundbreaking' mortality model
Willis Towers Watson has developed the first widely-available mortality model to use medical science and the views of medical experts to improve predictiveness.
L&G enhances term and terminal illness (TIC) cover
Legal & General has upgraded its term assurance products and terminal illness cover (TIC).
Care home pathways require major reforms to prevent NHS 'bed-blocking'
The NHS currently ‘wastes' £3.3bn keeping elderly patients in hospital when the money would be better spent on a Fast Track Discharge Fund to move them into care homes, a report has urged.
Council tax rises 'will not fix social care funding crisis'
Council tax rises to pay for social care in 2016/17 will not alleviate growing pressures on the services caring for the elderly and disabled, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.
Royal London backs warning over soaring funeral costs
A report saying that with deaths likely to rise, funeral costs will also increase is ‘spot on', according to Royal London.
One in eight over-50s has a serious illness - Engage Mutual
An estimated 2.6 million people aged 50 plus are living with a serious illness in England with 3.1m over-50s living in serious ill health across the UK as a whole, research has found.
Warning of funding 'black hole' for LTC
Long-term care services for the elderly and disabled face a £4.3bn shortfall in funding by the end of the decade, influential groups have warned.
Longevity increases likely to continue at slower rate
Longevity is likely to continue to increase at a slower rate as new gains become harder to achieve, a report said.
CQC issues annual State of Care report
The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) State of Care report has been published, highlighting problem areas in care.
Care homes dropping in appeal versus live in care
Promedica24, Europe's largest live in care provider, has found the idea of residential care is becoming less and less appealing with over two thirds (67%) considering a live in carer just so they don't have to go into a home.
Aged ill health could disrupt Govt plans - International Longevity Centre
Over two thirds of people in the UK could live their retirement years in ill-health the International Longevity Centre (ILC) and Legal & General have told Government and public policy makers.
Advertorial: Living Life Well Makes Good Sense
Our health and the health of our loved ones is by far the most important thing to us. If we were to turn the clock back a hundred years, sadly, not as much could be done to look after it. Prior to penicillin, almost no-one felt there was anything that...
Insurers and charities heap pressure on Govt for LTC reforms
Insurers and charities have urged the government and other party leaders to agree on substantial reforms to the social care system that is causing further damage to the NHS.
Britons neglect death preparations as costs continue to rise
The cost of dying rose again last year, according to a new report which suggests loved ones left responsible for making funeral arrangements are unprepared for the burden.