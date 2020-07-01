Local Authorities
Care home funding lottery threatens vulnerable pensioners - Royal London
Research by Royal London into care funding has found a huge variation in both the amount councils would be willing to pay towards care home costs and the extent to which people have to 'haggle' with their local authority to obtain a good deal.
The King's Fund warns over health and social care changes
The King's Fund has warned that the fragmentation of commissioning means that there can be no single approach to combining health and social care.
Cancer patients need better care - Macmillian
The social care needs of cancer patients are not being met with 11% of patients left constantly or often housebound due to a lack of support, a report for Macmillan has found.
Care act guidance contradicts aims of act -academics
The UK government's guidance on the care act appears to contradict its aim to give patients control of their own care, claim two academics.
Funding commitment 'urgently' needed to prevent LTC crisis
A five-year commitment to transform health and long-term care (LTC) funding is urgently needed to avoid the care system ‘spiraling towards a deeper crisis', council leaders have warned.
Benefit cap not eased by working or moving - LGA
Less than a quarter of those on the Government's reduced benefits will be able to make up the shortfall by finding work or moving to cheaper accommodation.
Draft rules published on LTC eligibility threshold
The government has published draft rules as a basis for consultation on reforming the ‘postcode lottery' of long-term care eligibility criteria.
Health budget delays worry English Councils
English Councils are frustrated over delays in announcing their funding allocations for public health responsibilities.
Obese could lose council benefits
The transfer of public health from the NHS to local government in April may see the unfit and obese lose council benefits if they do not improve their lifestyle.
Commission to improve care for older patients
A commission has been launched to look at improving dignity and care to older patients in hospitals and care homes.
Councils ignore LTC advice for self-funders
Only 3% of councils point residents towards appropriate financial advice despite rising long-term care costs, a new study has revealed.
Dementia putting pressure on long term care - Alzheimer's Society
Up to 250,000 people with dementia receive care and support that fails to meet their needs, resulting in 50,000 people being forced into care homes early, an Alzheimer's Society report has found.
Homes charging private clients more for long term care - Partnership
Private clients in care homes are charged more than those paying under local authority arrangements, a situation set to worsen, Partnership has found.
Market Views
Will LTC ever enter the protection mainstream?
Care for the elderly and disabled at home are currently enjoying a high political profile.
Temporary demand for care decrease: self pay increase
A 15-year decline in care home demand has ended - yet many are still forced to pay for themselves.