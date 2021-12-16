Research by Royal London into care funding has found a huge variation in both the amount councils would be willing to pay towards care home costs and the extent to which people have to 'haggle' with their local authority to obtain a good deal.
The King's Fund has warned that the fragmentation of commissioning means that there can be no single approach to combining health and social care.
The social care needs of cancer patients are not being met with 11% of patients left constantly or often housebound due to a lack of support, a report for Macmillan has found.
The UK government's guidance on the care act appears to contradict its aim to give patients control of their own care, claim two academics.
A five-year commitment to transform health and long-term care (LTC) funding is urgently needed to avoid the care system ‘spiraling towards a deeper crisis', council leaders have warned.
Less than a quarter of those on the Government's reduced benefits will be able to make up the shortfall by finding work or moving to cheaper accommodation.
The government has published draft rules as a basis for consultation on reforming the ‘postcode lottery' of long-term care eligibility criteria.
English Councils are frustrated over delays in announcing their funding allocations for public health responsibilities.
The transfer of public health from the NHS to local government in April may see the unfit and obese lose council benefits if they do not improve their lifestyle.