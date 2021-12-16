Local Authorities

CII returns to historic local institute funding model

Insurer

CII returns to historic local institute funding model

Equitable sharing of £1.5 million

clock 16 December 2021 • 1 min read

Long Term Care

Care home funding lottery threatens vulnerable pensioners - Royal London

Research by Royal London into care funding has found a huge variation in both the amount councils would be willing to pay towards care home costs and the extent to which people have to 'haggle' with their local authority to obtain a good deal.

clock 17 December 2017 • 2 min read

PMI

The King's Fund warns over health and social care changes

The King's Fund has warned that the fragmentation of commissioning means that there can be no single approach to combining health and social care.

clock 09 June 2015 •

Critical Illness

Cancer patients need better care - Macmillian

The social care needs of cancer patients are not being met with 11% of patients left constantly or often housebound due to a lack of support, a report for Macmillan has found.

clock 10 March 2015 •

Long Term Care

Care act guidance contradicts aims of act -academics

The UK government's guidance on the care act appears to contradict its aim to give patients control of their own care, claim two academics.

clock 14 October 2014 •

Long Term Care

Funding commitment 'urgently' needed to prevent LTC crisis

A five-year commitment to transform health and long-term care (LTC) funding is urgently needed to avoid the care system ‘spiraling towards a deeper crisis', council leaders have warned.

clock 03 June 2014 •

Marketing

Benefit cap not eased by working or moving - LGA

Less than a quarter of those on the Government's reduced benefits will be able to make up the shortfall by finding work or moving to cheaper accommodation.

clock 13 August 2013 •

Long Term Care

Draft rules published on LTC eligibility threshold

The government has published draft rules as a basis for consultation on reforming the ‘postcode lottery' of long-term care eligibility criteria.

clock 28 June 2013 •

Regulation

Health budget delays worry English Councils

English Councils are frustrated over delays in announcing their funding allocations for public health responsibilities.

clock 04 January 2013 •

Marketing

Obese could lose council benefits

The transfer of public health from the NHS to local government in April may see the unfit and obese lose council benefits if they do not improve their lifestyle.

clock 03 January 2013 •