Continued growth despite insurance market decline - JLT results
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) have seen revenue growth continue in line with the first six months of 2014.
JLT EB revenue rises 18% to £172m in 2013
JLT Employee Benefits' (JLT EB) UK and Ireland business saw its revenues increase 18% to £172.1m for the year ending December 31 2013.
Employers seek ROI evidence before introducing wellbeing schemes
Employers are failing to tackle staff health issues despite the rapid growth in the proportion of older workers, a survey finds.
JLT's H1 revenue rises 10% after strong organic growth
Broker JLT posted total revenues up 10% to £487.2m for the first six months of 2013, boosted by strong organic revenue growth of 7%.
Sick pay - how much do you get?
Sick pay can be a confusing notion for employers and employees alike. Hannah Uttley explores staff coverage.
Employee benefits - increasing the effectiveness of benefit spend
Seán Flynn reports on how employers are looking to improve the effectiveness of their benefits spend and what providers are doing to help them.