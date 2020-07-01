JLT
JLT Employee Benefits: 9% revenue fall as insurers 'opportunistically' end commission
JLT Employee Benefits has reported revenues of £167.5m to our UK and Irish business - a 9% decrease in reported revenues compared to the previous year.
JLT Speciality CEO to step down
John Lloyd, CEO of JLT Specialty, will step down at the end of 2015, although he will remain with the group, it has been announced.
Premier League injury pay costing £123m a season
Premier League football clubs pay £123m per season in wages to injured players, JLT Speciality has calculated, with Manchester United paying the most.