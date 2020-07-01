Jelf

Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.

Group PMI: An increase in confidence
It's no secret that demand for PMI has declined in recent years. But as corporate firms regain their confidence, group PMI has much potential following a renewed focus on value for money. Fiona Murphy reports.

