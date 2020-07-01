Jelf
Employers are unprepared for the UK leaving the European Union, according to research from Jelf Employee Benefits conducted only seven days prior to the referendum.
Big Interview: Fit for Work plan takes shape
Fit for Work began its national rollout last year. Fiona Murphy speaks to Health Management Ltd's Dr Lucy Goundry, medical director of FFW, about how the service has progressed so far
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.
Jelf releases benefits technology whitepapers
Jelf has released two whitepapers on benefits technology to help employers have a more consolidated approach to employee benefits.
Jelf group in takeover discussions
Jelf Group is in talks for a possible takeover by Marsh Ltd.
The IPT earthquake sending shockwaves to PMI sector
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
Jelf predicts Gulf will unify healthcare
With the current pace of change in the Gulf States, there will be a unified healthcare system introduced, Doug Rice, director of international services at Jelf International, has said.
Jelf urges employers to 'act now' following IPT increase
Jelf Employee Benefits is urging employers to consider four key steps following the Summer Budget announcement that insurance premium tax (IPT) will increase affecting private medical insurance (PMI.)
Long-term absence rate sees largest rise in five years
More companies are reporting an increase in long-term absence, with two fifths seeing a rise, and a fifth seeing a fall, the largest increase in five years, a report has found.
Jelf highlights changes to German health insurance laws
Reforms to the German healthcare system have been highlighted by Jelf international, as Germany aims to keep healthcare costs under control.
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
Employers give mixed views on Fit for Work
Two thirds of employers plan to use the Fit for Work (FfW) service while 30% of HR managers are not aware of it, two surveys have found.
Jelf launches non-advised protection portal
Jelf has developed a non-advised individual protection portal, Jelf Protection.
Ebola and private GPs - What has 2015 got in store?
The impact of Ebola, the general election and private GPs are all likely to be felt in 2015, Jelf Employee benefits has predicted.
Firms 'must prepare' for Dubai health insurance laws- Jelf
Jelf Employee Benefits has warned companies to prepare for the next phases of the implementation of Dubai's health insurance laws.
Jelf Employee Benefits launches new hub
Jelf Employee Benefits has launched a new employee benefits hub, Personify, in partnership with SBC Systems UK.
No absence management system in 23% of SMEs
Among British small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) 23% do not have an absence management system in place, research from Jelf Employee Benefits has found.
Jelf announces AE integrated with group risk and healthcare
Jelf Employee benefits has launched a new auto-enrolment package which includes healthcare and group risk.
Jelf Group raises over £10,000 in memory of Emma Wygladala
St Peter's hospice in Bristol has received a donation of over £10,000 from Jelf Group who raised it in memory of Emma Wygladala.
PMI visa changes threaten staff shortages in Qatar
Changes to the private medical insurance-associated Visa rules in Qatar means firms operating in the region may find themselves short-staffed if they don't adapt to new reforms.
Welfare reform and HWS move group IP up the agenda - Jelf
Jelf Employee Benefits has highlighted that six in seven employees remaining uncovered by group income protection as a concern as absence moves up the political agenda.
Group PMI: An increase in confidence
It's no secret that demand for PMI has declined in recent years. But as corporate firms regain their confidence, group PMI has much potential following a renewed focus on value for money. Fiona Murphy reports.
Jelf stresses IPMI need as British workers evacuate from Sierra Leone
Jelf Employee Benefits is raising awareness on overseas health risks and the need for medical evacuation as part of international private medical policies, following an outbreak of the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone.