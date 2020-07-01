IP Campaign
IP Campaign: IPTF founder backs COVER
The joint chair and founding member of the Income Protection Task Force has thrown his weight behind COVER's campaign against the use of list based definitions in income protection policies.
IP Campaign: LV= looks to alternative to list based definitions
LV= has backed COVER's IP Campaign and is considering alternatives for its remaining occupations which have a list based definition of incapacity.
IP Campaign: Drewberry Insurance releases IP incapacity definition tool for consumers
Financial advisers, Drewberry Insurance, has launched an income protection (IP) tool to help consumers understand which occupation definition they are likely to be offered, based on four key aspects of the individual's job.
IP Campaign: Ageas overhauling IP proposition
Ageas has confirmed it is looking for a "clearer strategy" for its income protection (IP) product as the market moves to own occupation underwriting.
IP Campaign: Drewberry Insurance releases consumer comparison tool for IP
Drewberry Insurance has launched a new income protection (IP) comparison tool aimed at helping consumers make a more informed decision.
IP Campaign: PruProtect calls for ADW/ADL debate
PruProtect has called for a discussion on how to treat those who do not naturally fit into own occupation underwriting for income protection.
IP Campaign: Bright Grey and Scottish Provident moving to own occupation
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have confirmed that they are reviewing income protection, aiming to "substantially" increase those offered own occupation cover.
IP Campaign: Aviva moving to own occupation
Aviva has reviewed its occupational classes, resulting in 95% of new clients being offered own occupation for income protection (IP) it has also moved its non-medical limits.
Exeter Family Friendly endorses IP Campaign
Exeter Family Friendly has backed COVER and the Protection Review's IP Campaign against the use of occupational definitions in income protection policies.
PG Mutual backs COVER's IP Campaign
PG Mutual has signed up to COVER's campaign to reform the assessment of claims for income protection (IP).
British Friendly backs IP campaign
British Friendly Society has become the second insurer to add its name to COVER's campaign to reform the assessment of claims for income protection (IP).
Cirencester friendly backs COVER's IP campaign
Cirencester friendly has become the first insurer to give its backing to COVER's campaign to reform the assessment of claims for income protection (IP).
Introducing COVER's campaign to repair IP's reputation
COVER has launched a campaign, initially in partnership with the Protection Review, to reform the practice of writing list-based occupational definitions (Activities of Daily Living and Working - ADL and ADW) for income protection.
COVER's IP Campaign - so what's the story?
Has the income protection (IP) industry reached tipping point? The validity of list-based occupational definitions for IP, such as work tasks and activities of daily living, has been questioned for many years. But the demand for change is becoming stronger....