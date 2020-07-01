Insurance Contract Law
Govt puts responsibilty for securing risk data on insurers
The government has given the green light to reforms which will mean insurers, not consumers, have the responsibility to provide all information regarding underwriting risk.
APPG backs consumer insurance contract law changes
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services (APPG) has given strong backing to the proposals to reform consumer insurance contract law.
Insurer payment delays will result in damages - Law Commission
Law Commission proposals to hold insurers liable for damages after delays or refusing to pay a valid claim have been welcomed.