UK will be fastest growing G7 economy this year - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its UK GDP forecast and now predicts the country will see stronger growth than any other G7 economy this year.
IMF warns on QE dependency
Loose central bank policies could threaten global financial stability when interest rates rise as lenders become "addicted" to central bank financing, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
IMF warns on life expectancy errors
Widespread errors in government and financial sector estimates of life expectancy could cost billions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.