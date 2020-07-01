IIB
Planet Insurance - adviser trade associations
The world of financial adviser trade associations is currently in a state of flux.
Biba: Insurers and regulators must take more responsibility
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has called on insurers and regulators to take more responsibility for their products if they want them sold by non-professional brokers.
Biba and IIB reach merger agreement
The leaders of the British Brokers' Association and the Institute of Insurance Brokers have this morning announced a "momentous" merger agreement in a bid to produce a combined stance on future regulatory changes.
Broker trade bodies want lower regulatory barriers
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) and the Institute of Insurance Brokers (IIB) have called for regulatory barriers to be lowered and for the current inappropriate style and intensity of regulation to be reformed.
Biba and IIB confirm merger discussions
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) and the Institute of Insurance Brokers (IIB) have confirmed they are in formal merger discussions with an aim to complete them by the end of the year.