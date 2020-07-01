IFP
IFP CEO: 'I don't think advice has worked'
Chief executive of the Institute of Financial Planning (IFP) Steve Gazzard has hit out at the advice sector, saying it "hasn't worked", and that financial planning is much more important than advice.
Lifesearch crafts £1000 outsourced protection service for IFAs
Lifesearch has developed an outsourced protection service for advisers which it will bring to market if there is support for the offering, CEO Tom Baigrie has revealed.
Targeting consumer needs
Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....