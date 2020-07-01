highclere
Whole of Life: The bigger picture
The whole of life (WoL) market is seeing growth as it emerges from the shadow of earlier decline, writes Thomas Smith
Discussion - Adviser inducements; what should I be wary of?
I am a protection adviser. I know there hasn't been any formal guidance on inducements for protection advisers, but we've seen providers and networks changing their stance and withdrawing inducements. Are there any steps or considerations I should bear...
Market views: Protection aggregators
There is a growing trend of protection products/advice sold through an aggregator. Are we at risk of creating a two tier advice market, and if so what would this mean?
Urgent need to check new policy documents, adviser warns
A protection adviser has warned advisers to check critical illness cover policy documents after receiving a series of out-dated terms and conditions for clients.
Cover Forum: Commission removal next change for protection?
Simple products, commission removal on protection and universal applications were on the agenda yesterday in a Cover Forum panel debate.
Claims managers pursuing IFAs over 'unfounded' cases
Advisers have criticised the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for failing to protect firms from invalid mis-selling cases levelled by claims management companies (CMCs).
Market views - Lifesearch's broker code of conduct
LifeSearch has recently released a code of conduct it would like all protection sellers to adhere to. Should there be such a code and what does it say about this market that it should originate from an intermediary rather than a provider?
Product design - Time for a change
How hard is it to design disability-based protection products in 2012, asks Andy Milburn.
Risk Clinic: Lump sum vs severity-based CI
My client has been reading about severity based payments for critical illness (CI) policies. I believe there is merit in polices that don't do this. In sales terms, what is the opposite side of the argument I can put to him?
Insurance Week - what did you miss?
Last week, COVER's sister title Mortgage Solutions examined the key issues in the protection industry, with insight and analysis from experts across the sector.
Provider systems must support clients post sale - advisers
Insurers must continue using their online systems in to post sales care to support advisers and their client relationships, an industry working group has demanded.
Anti-compulsion voices "defeatist" - PruProtect
PruProtect has called critics of its desire for protection to be made compulsory as being "defeatist" and argued that the need is "very clear".
Market views: The FCA's view of future regulation
Can you see a change in focus for the FSA's replacement, following its renaming to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), rather than the previously suggested Consumer Protection and Markets Authority (CPMA)?
Market views: Will consumers fear fees for protection post-RDR?
Are you afraid that when the RDR arrives the public will perceive advisers as charging fees for all products and so not consider coming to you for protection advice?
Risk Clinic: FIB vs lump sums
I sold my client a family income benefit (FIB) plan which has subsequently been claimed on. However, I was surprised to discover that the provider convinced my client to take the benefit as a lump sum instead. Should the adviser be informed about this...
Risk Clinic: Old vs new CI
My client, Steve, has just asked me to perform an overall review of his protection needs following the start of his new family. He's only 32 and has an existing 10-year-old critical illness policy (25-year term). Should I recommend keeping this for the...
Market Views
The Government's new Fit Notes are intended to encourage a dialogue between the employer and employee to identify ways the employee can be supported back to work. Is this system an adequate solution, and can the Group Income Protection (GIP) market benefit...
Protection: Survival of the fittest
How should an adviser assess which Critical Illness policy they should offer to a client? Specialist protection IFA Alan Lakey outlines a new approach to product selection...
ABI aims for standardisation and clarity with TPD
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) believes a clear consensus has emerged surrounding its proposals to reclassify the Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) definitions.
Market Views
The ABI has said it intends to end Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) clauses, introducing set definitions. Will this add even further complication to Critical Illness (CI) policies?