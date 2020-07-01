highclere

Market views: Protection aggregators
There is a growing trend of protection products/advice sold through an aggregator. Are we at risk of creating a two tier advice market, and if so what would this mean?

  • PMI
Risk Clinic: Lump sum vs severity-based CI
My client has been reading about severity based payments for critical illness (CI) policies. I believe there is merit in polices that don't do this. In sales terms, what is the opposite side of the argument I can put to him?

Risk Clinic: FIB vs lump sums
I sold my client a family income benefit (FIB) plan which has subsequently been claimed on. However, I was surprised to discover that the provider convinced my client to take the benefit as a lump sum instead. Should the adviser be informed about this...

Risk Clinic: Old vs new CI
My client, Steve, has just asked me to perform an overall review of his protection needs following the start of his new family. He's only 32 and has an existing 10-year-old critical illness policy (25-year term). Should I recommend keeping this for the...

Market Views

The Government's new Fit Notes are intended to encourage a dialogue between the employer and employee to identify ways the employee can be supported back to work. Is this system an adequate solution, and can the Group Income Protection (GIP) market benefit...

The ABI has said it intends to end Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) clauses, introducing set definitions. Will this add even further complication to Critical Illness (CI) policies?