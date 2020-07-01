Health and Social Care Bill

A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.

Think Local Act Personal, an alliance of over 30 national social care partners, has launched a set of tools to help improve the provision of information and advice available in social care.