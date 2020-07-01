Health and Social Care Bill
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.
Care cap confusion widespread, say advisers
Just 4% of advisers feel they understand the newly introduced care cap completely, nor is it yet widely known about or understood by the public or long term care advisers, a new survey suggests.
Reactions to call for the integration of health and social care
Responses to the Barker report published yesterday have been mixed. While some within involved industries have welcomed it unreservedly, others have offered more measured responses.
Merge health and social care urges review
The existing arrangements for health and social care should be replaced with a single structure, an independent review has urged.
Macmillan urges govt to introduce free end-of-life care
The NHS could save £69million a year by providing community care to allow cancer patients in England to die at home instead of in hospital, according to Macmillan Cancer Support.
NHS efficiency savings not 'transparent' - MPs
The health and care system needs ‘fundamental change' and greater certainty around cost efficiencies if it is to meet the needs of patients, MPs have warned.
Just Retirement launches long-term care annuity
Just Retirement has launched an ‘immediate needs' annuity for people facing long-term care costs.
LTC: Adviser warns of local authority pressure and 'false hope'
Labour's Lord Hunt was right to highlight the practical difficulties of asking local authorities to assess all self-funders as part of long-term care reforms, adviser firm LEBC Group has said.
SOLLA to extend access to more care fee advisers
Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) has taken a 'strategic decision' to accept all advisers who achieve the Later Life Adviser Accreditation [LLAA] as members.
Online tool to improve care advice
Think Local Act Personal, an alliance of over 30 national social care partners, has launched a set of tools to help improve the provision of information and advice available in social care.
Care Bill: 'independent financial advice' is a must
Local authorities must provide care funders with information regarding access to independent financial advice, the Care Bill has stipulated, published in Parliament today.
FSA hits health and social care firm with £175k fine
The FSA has fiend a health and social care services organisation £175,000 for failing to ensure compliance with share dealing provisions.
"Enormous risk to continuity" with social care reshuffle
The social care minister reshuffle may cause continuity problems with the social care reforms, Partnership has said.
NHS reforms mean 'end to free care for all'
The government's impending health reforms will mean the end of free care of all, medical experts have warned.
Doctors dismiss NHS reforms as 'chaotic and poorly co-ordinated'
Doctors have branded the government's current structural NHS changes in preparation for its reforms as ‘chaotic and poorly co-ordinated'.
Govt ordered to publish secret risks of NHS reforms
The government has been ordered to publish a report it attempted to keep secret that details the risks of its NHS reforms.
Doctors target fair NHS access for all in reforms
Doctors have called for the government to include a clause prioritising fair access for all as part of its NHS reforms.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.
SMEs fear cost of NHS and welfare reforms
More than half of SME employers fear the cost impact of the government's health and welfare reforms, according to Jelf Group.