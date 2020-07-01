HBOS
Flagging industry trust: Will the FCA come to the rescue?
There must have been more than a few sweaty brows last week when the HBOS disaster broke wide open in all its gory detail.
Ex-HBOS chief James Crosby to forfeit knighthood
Former HBOS chief executive Sir James Crosby is to give up his knighthood and a third of his pension, according to reports.
FCA chairman Griffith-Jones under fire over collapse of HBOS
The new City watchdog was last night fighting to defend its chairman amid accusations he enabled HBOS to pursue its reckless lending strategy.
Cable moves to ban ex-HBOS directors
Business secretary Vince Cale is pushing forward on plans to ban three former HBOS directors from acting as company directors.
FSA censures Bank of Scotland for serious misconduct
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has censured Bank of Scotland for failings within its Corporate Division between January 2006 and December 2008.