ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Case

$30bn Aon and Willis Towers Watson merger called off

Adviser / Broking

$30bn Aon and Willis Towers Watson merger called off

Mutual decision taken after US Department of Justice lawsuit

clock 27 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Captain of Hong Kong cricket team arrested for suspected insurance fraud

22 July 2021 • 1 min read
02

LV= launches two income protection products

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

More than half of employers to review benefits offering in wake of home working shift

23 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Alan Lakey: Other areas where the FOS influences adviser behaviours

26 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

Govt to work with insurers to create 'consensus statement' to guide employers on good work and health

21 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT