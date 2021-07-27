$30bn Aon and Willis Towers Watson merger called off

The decision not to proceed was a mutual one between the two insurance giants with Aon chief executive, Greg Case, claiming an "impasse" with the authorities had been reached.

In June, the US Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to stop the deal after alleging the merger would reduce competition.

With the combination of the second and third largest insurance brokers, the US Department of Justice argued this would effectively consolidate the industry's ‘big three' into a big two.

Attorney General, Merrick Garland, described the step by the brokers to back down as a victory for competition within America.

"This is a victory for competition and for American businesses, and ultimately, for their customers, employees and retirees across the country," he said. "American employees and retirees rely on dependable health care and retirement plans provided by their employers.

"Many of those employers, in turn, rely on insurance brokers like Aon and Willis Towers Watson for managing the complexities of these health and retirement benefits. Businesses also rely on Aon and Willis Towers Watson to compete for the bulk of their risk management portfolio, including property and casualty insurance. The decision to abandon this anticompetitive merger will help preserve competition in insurance brokering."

This merger was first announced in March and would have created a combined brokerage business with anticipated revenues of $30bn.

With the deal now dead, Aon will pay a $1bn termination fee to Willis Towers Watson.

Commenting on the outcome, Case criticised the perspective that had been adopted by the US government.

"The DOJ position overlooks that our complementary businesses operate across broad, competitive areas of the economy," he said.

"We are confident that the combination would have accelerated our shared ability to innovate on behalf of clients, but the inability to secure an expedited resolution of the litigation brought us to this point."