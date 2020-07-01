GIP
Income protection - Group Vs Individual
Paul Avis weighs up the differences between employer-led and personal income protection policies
Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017
Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work
L&G launches benefits hub for group income protection
Rehabilitation and health support plus claims information for employers and employees
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Case study: GIP and sickness records
I am an IFA with a small SME client that has 150 employees and trying to put into place a group income protection (GIP) scheme. The company has no sickness records. How involved should I be in this? How can I convince them they need to start records and...
Market Views - Group IP
"I am an adviser with a corporate client who has a Group Income Protection (GIP) policy. The client is asking where this market is going and what direction do you see GIP going in the next year. Where do you see innovation? This will help me in my sales...
Will AE really boost group protection?
Paul Avis challenges the orthodoxy that automatic enrolment will also boost group protection sales.
Group IP: One for the future?
Group income protection (GIP) hasn't seen a rush as a result of auto-enrolment as yet, but with insurers continually innovating, it could soon be on everyone's radar. Fiona Murphy finds out how the market has performed over the past year and asks about...
Sick pay - how much do you get?
Sick pay can be a confusing notion for employers and employees alike. Hannah Uttley explores staff coverage.
Thinking of entering group protection? What to consider
Paul Avis discusses the benefits and pitfalls for advisers considering the group protection sector.
Group Income Protection: Time to rock the boat?
With many legislative changes in the works, the group risk market is hesitant at present. Owain Thomas examines the bigger picture of what is to come for group income protection.
Rehabilitation - A voyage of recovery
Paul Avis argues that, in a price sensitive era, early intervention and rehabilitation are important for the containment of group income protection premiums