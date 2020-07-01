Generic Financial Advice
Guide to Advice launches online directory
Guide to Advice, a website which helps those looking for financial information, guidance and advice online, has today launched a searchable financial directory.
Protection is peace of mind and pounds per hour
The hardest sell
Swiss Re calls for simplification of advice and products in protection markets
A marked change in consumer awareness is causing consumers to take an "austere" self-assessment of protection needs, Swiss Re has said.
Money Advice Service should be embraced not feared
The protection industry should engage with the Money Advice Service (MAS) not fear it to successfully grow the market, industry leaders have said.