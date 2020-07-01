General Re

Feature: Big Data, big changes
Over the past decade, the world has seen an explosion of online and social activity, all of which is generating vast amounts of data. Louis Rossouw surveys the future for insurance.

  • PMI
Market views: Back book selling
At the recent COVER Health and Protection Forum, Clive Waller called for greater regulation of back book selling. Do you agree that this would ultimately benefit clients and the market?