General Re
Feature: Big Data, big changes
Over the past decade, the world has seen an explosion of online and social activity, all of which is generating vast amounts of data. Louis Rossouw surveys the future for insurance.
Protection Review 2012: Insurers need to open arms to more people
Accessible products to serve a wider scope of consumers need to be a priority, Pacific Life Re has said at the Protection Review 2012.
Clarity highlights loopholes on Gender directive.
The Gender Directive does not mean the end of gender related underwriting reinsurer Gen Re has clarified.
Market views: Back book selling
At the recent COVER Health and Protection Forum, Clive Waller called for greater regulation of back book selling. Do you agree that this would ultimately benefit clients and the market?
Future of long term care: What the experts think
Earlier this week the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) released a report declaring the public was massively disconnected from the reality of long-term care (LTC) costs.
Gen Re backs state community rated IP product
Gen Re has backed a community rated income protection (IP) product to compliment state benefits and called on the industry to add its support to the proposal.
Interview - Jules Constantinou
The UK protection market can be an insular pool. If you need a bigger picture you need a reinsurer, so Paul Robertson talks to Jules Constantinou