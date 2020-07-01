FSCP
Protection industry must develop 'less complex products' - FSCP
Financial Services Consumer Panel calls for better outcomes for customers in 'Understanding the protection gap' paper
Consumer Panel pushes for MAS remit to be widened
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has called for the Money Advice Service (MAS) to widen its remit from generic advice to helping people "understand products" and "choosing a pension or a mortgage".
FCA needs to be much smarter than the FSA - consumer panel
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has made six recommendations to ensure the incoming regulatory structure will be "smarter, faster and bolder" than the FSA.
FSCP: Publish warning notices without consulting firms
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has told peers they should amend legislation to make it possible to publish warning notices against firms and individuals without consulting them.
Consumer Panel tells MAS to 'push regulatory boundaries'
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has urged the Money Advice Service (MAS) to expand its offerings and ‘push regulatory boundaries' in order to help to close the advice gap.
FSCP: Consumers won't understand complex products
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) said it is "unreasonable" to expect consumers to understand complex financial products and services.
Financial Conduct Authority should regulate consumer credit - FSCP
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has called for the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be given full responsibility for the regulation of retail financial services, including consumer credit.