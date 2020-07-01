FSA

Interview: Richard Walsh
Regular COVER columnist Richard Walsh reveals a colourful past in Whitehall as an NHS reformer and his views on the future of the protection market.

STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...

Mutuals: Up and away
A recent FSA consultation gave a reprieve to the mutual sector from a possibly fatal course of action. Gareth Evans explains.

STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.

Planet Insurance - Modern PPI
In January the FSA and OFT issued joint guidance on payment protection products. This is essential reading for IFAs selling protection products - especially those in the mortgage market.

