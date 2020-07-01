FSA
FCA financial advice director Linda Woodall exits
Retiring from regulation
Ex-FSA adviser joins Royal London as non-exec director
Held non-exec director roles at Canada Life and Investec
Alternative protection products: Bridging the gap
The government is committed to developing alternative protection products but, as debt spirals, how far away are we? Paul Walsh investigates.
Interview: Richard Walsh
Regular COVER columnist Richard Walsh reveals a colourful past in Whitehall as an NHS reformer and his views on the future of the protection market.
Is debt waiver insurance the next big thing?
Is debt waiver the answer to the protection gap and the end of the PPI mis-selling saga? Paul Walsh finds out.
Regulatory reform costs doubled in swansong year of FSA
Regulatory reform costs of the former regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) more than doubled in the last year of its operation and could in future be levied on firms, the FSA annual report has revealed today.
'We can't push a mountain': FCA issues rallying call to advisers
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a rallying call to advisers and the wider industry to help it regulate, saying it "can't do it alone".
Firms to FCA: we don't believe your competition pledge
Mortgage regulator little respected as FSA's legacy leaves imprint
PRA: FSA botched 'conduct' and 'prudential' regulation mix
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) was ineffective because it failed to deliver a good balance of 'prudential' and 'conduct' regulation, according to the chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
FCA bans Glasgow pair for misleading lenders
Mortgage advisers banned by regulator
STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...
Regulator approves 99.9% of workers since financial crisis
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) blocked just 30 out of a possible 227,000 applications from individuals to join the financial sector in the six years since the banking crisis erupted, a rejection rate of just 0.01%.
FCA chairman Griffith-Jones under fire over collapse of HBOS
The new City watchdog was last night fighting to defend its chairman amid accusations he enabled HBOS to pursue its reckless lending strategy.
Cable moves to ban ex-HBOS directors
Business secretary Vince Cale is pushing forward on plans to ban three former HBOS directors from acting as company directors.
Confident advisers report boost from protection business
Advisers have reported confidence post-RDR and a boost to business from increased protection income streams.
New regulator will 'speedily chuck out' future HBOS-esque failings
An insurance regulation expert has said the newly-formed regulator looks set to "speedily chuck out" failed industry individuals, following the HBOS report condemnation of the FSA's slow enforcement action.
Insurers alienate advisers post-RDR?
Insurers need to weigh up the risk of alienating IFAs after apparent increase in interaction with end customers post-RDR, Capita has warned.
Mutuals: Up and away
A recent FSA consultation gave a reprieve to the mutual sector from a possibly fatal course of action. Gareth Evans explains.
FCA will identify people under enforcement
The incoming Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined plans to use new powers permitting it to publish details of enforcement cases, at one of the earliest stages of its proceedings.
FSA reviews insurance firms' use of claim fraud private investigators
The FSA is conducting a review into insurance firms' use of private investigators amid suspicions of poor practice.
STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.
FSA bans adviser for £2,669 of unpaid fees
The Financial Services Authority has banned an independent financial adviser from carrying out regulated services because he failed to pay his regulation fees.
Planet Insurance - Modern PPI
In January the FSA and OFT issued joint guidance on payment protection products. This is essential reading for IFAs selling protection products - especially those in the mortgage market.