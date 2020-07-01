fine
FCA fines ex-Axa owned insurance broker £4m
'Independence was compromised'
FCA bans adviser for misappropriation of premiums
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined and banned Ralph Whittington, of Savesure Limited, from any function related to regulated activity, after premiums paid by clients were misappropriated.
AXA PPP welcomes CMA fine for Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership
AXA PPP healthcare has welcomed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)'s fine of £500,000 for the Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership (CESP) Limited.
FSA demands firms re-open 185,000 rejected PPI complaints
The FSA today ordered firms reopen about 185,000 previously-rejected payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints and reassess them.