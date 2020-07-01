Finance & Technology Research Centre

Trusts: A streamlined service
Trusts: A streamlined service

Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.

  • PMI
Market views: IP claims statistics
Market views: IP claims statistics

The industry can now boast a full set of claims statistics from all the major providers, following Friends Life publication of income protection figures. But how much work is there still to be done? And how realistically possible is complete standardisation...

  • PMI