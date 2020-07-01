Finance & Technology Research Centre
FTRC launches Protection Guru website for advisers
Analysis hub
Trusts: A streamlined service
Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.
New underwriting systems - a review
Several new underwriting systems are coming to market, revolutionising the adviser's input. Ian McKenna looks at the details.
Protection claims statistics tool launched for advisers
F&TRC has launched a new claims statistics tool for advisers to encourage greater industry transparency and tackle client fears that claims do not pay out.
Protection Review: Industry must embrace technology or risk extinction
The protection market must "embrace change" and be open to technological advances or risk dying out, delegates at The Protection Review conference heard.
Market views: IP claims statistics
The industry can now boast a full set of claims statistics from all the major providers, following Friends Life publication of income protection figures. But how much work is there still to be done? And how realistically possible is complete standardisation...